From RCIPS

On Thursday, 3 May, a man, age 46 of George Town, was charged with multiple counts of Theft, Forgery, Obtaining Property by Deception, Uttering a Forged Document, and Converting, Disguising/Concealing Proceeds of Criminal Conduct. This is in relation to moneys taken from accounts belonging to the Cayman Islands Tennis Club, where the man was employed as General Manager.

He is appearing in court on Tuesday, 8 May.