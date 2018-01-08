Cayman Islands: Man charged with theft & criminal trespass, 8 January

From RCIPS

A man, aged 46 of West Bay, was arrested on 5 January, and charged on 6 January, with Criminal Trespass and Interfering with a Motor Vehicle. The charges relate to an incident early Friday morning, 5 January, where the man was found acting suspiciously while trespassing on private property, and appeared to be attempting to gain entry to a vehicle which was parked there. The man was also charged today with two counts of Theft relating to incidents which took place on 19 September and 21 September of last year, both of which involve a quantity of cash being taken from parked vehicles.

He is appearing in court today Monday, 8 January.