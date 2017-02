From RCIPS Mon feb 27 2017 at 11:25 AM

A man, age 38 of West Bay, was arrested on Friday, 24 February, and charged yesterday, 26 February, with Rape in connection with an incident that occurred on 1 January 2017 and was reported to police on 9 January. He will be in court this morning.

A woman, age 20 of Bodden Town, was also arrested on Friday on suspicion of being an accomplice during the incident. She is currently on Police bail.