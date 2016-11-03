Cayman Islands man charged with gross indecency with a minor

From RCIPS: Thu Nov 3 2016 11:51 AM

A man, age 56 of George Town, has been charged with Gross Indecency with a Minor Under the Age of Sixteen and a Negligent Act Likely to Spread an Infectious Disease. The man is currently on remand at HMP Northward on another matter and appeared via video link on Tuesday (1 November) this week in court.

The charges relate to an incident that occurred on 16 September 2016 in George Town.

The man is set to appear again in court via video link on 8 November 2016.