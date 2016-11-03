November 3, 2016

Cayman Islands man charged with gross indecency with a minor

November 3, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS: Thu Nov 3 2016  11:51 AM

A man, age 56 of George Town, has been charged with Gross Indecency with a Minor Under the Age of Sixteen and a Negligent Act Likely to Spread an Infectious Disease. The man is currently on remand at HMP Northward on another matter and appeared via video link on Tuesday (1 November) this week in court.

The charges relate to an incident that occurred on 16 September 2016 in George Town.

The man is set to appear again in court via video link on 8 November 2016.

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. Update – Water-related death of 14 year old boy
  2. Issues Paper presented in Cayman Islands on Bullying
  3. New programme to empower Caribbean communities to better service at-risk youth
  4. iNews Briefs & Community Events
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iKids, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*