Cayman Islands: Man charged with burglary and six other offenses following investigation into recovered jewelry,

From RCIPS

On Wednesday, 19 June, RCIPS detectives arrested a man, age 32 of George Town, following an investigation into recovered jewelry. A subsequent search of the man’s address also led to the recovery of 25 ganja plants.

The man has been formally charged with seven offences: Burglary, Theft, Handling Stolen Goods, Damage to Property, Cultivating Ganja, Possession of Ganja with Intent to Supply, and Refusing to Provide a Sample of Urine.

He appeared in court Fri afternoon, 21 June.