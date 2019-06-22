June 23, 2019

Cayman Islands: Man charged with burglary and six other offenses following investigation into recovered jewelry,

June 22, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS

On Wednesday, 19 June, RCIPS detectives arrested a man, age 32 of George Town, following an investigation into recovered jewelry. A subsequent search of the man’s address also led to the recovery of 25 ganja plants.

The man has been formally charged with seven offences: Burglary, Theft, Handling Stolen Goods, Damage to Property, Cultivating Ganja, Possession of Ganja with Intent to Supply, and Refusing to Provide a Sample of Urine.

He appeared in court Fri afternoon, 21 June.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*