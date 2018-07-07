Cayman Islands: Man Charged with Burglary and Criminal Trespass for incident at East End Resort

From RCIPS

A man, age 49 of George Town, has been charged with Burglary, Criminal Trespass, and Consumption and Possession of Ganja. The Burglary charge stems from an incident early on the morning of Wednesday, 4 July, at Morritts Tortuga in East End where a man was found in one of the rooms at the location attempting to take several items. The Criminal Trespass charge stems for an incident earlier that night, 3 July, where the man was seen loitering on the property.

He is appearing in court Fri morning, 6 July.