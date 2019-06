From RCIPS

A man, age 38 of George Town, has been arrested and formally charged with Burglary and Attempted Burglary, in relation to two incidents: One on 12 April, where a home off Walkers Road was broken into and a quantity of jewelry taken, and another on 13 April, where an attempt was made to gain entry to a home on Coralstone Way, Bodden Town.

He appeared in court Friday morning, 14 June, and was remanded into custody