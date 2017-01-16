Cayman Islands man charged with Assault GBH in 13 January incident; In Court Monday (16)

From RCIPS Monday Jan 16 2017 at 10:03 AM

Last Friday, 13 January, police responded to a report that a woman was walking past the house of a man in East End early that afternoon whom she knew. The man approached her, started a conversation, and took her iPad from her hands. The man refused to return the iPad and an altercation ensued, during which the woman received lacerations on her hand and the side of her head from a machete.

Police arrested the man, age 26 of East End, during the evening of 13 January and took him into Police custody. The man has now been charged with Assault GBH and Damage to Property, and will be in court today, 16 January.