Cayman Islands: Man charged in relation to West Bay Aggravated Burglary

From RCIPS Mon 15th April 2019

The man, age 40 of West Bay, who was arrested on 12 March in relation to the below incident, has now been formally charged with Aggravated Burglary, Wounding, and Robbery. He is appearing in court this morning, 15 April.

2 Arrested in Relation to West Bay Aggravated Burglary, 12 March

Yesterday, 11 March, a man age 53 of West Bay was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary in relation to an incident on 9 March, in the Batabano area of West Bay (see below). Following further enquiries, a second man, age 40 of West Bay, was arrested early this morning, 12 March, in connection to the same incident.

Both men remain in police custody as investigations continue.

In recent days West Bay community officers have visited the neighbourhoods in which this incident and a previous aggravated burglary (on 6 March) occurred, providing safety tips, offering reassurance, and listening to the concerns of residents.

Aggravated Burglary in West Bay, 10 March

Yesterday, 9 March, at about 10:00PM, the 9-1-1 Communications Centre dispatched officers and emergency personnel to a report of an aggravated burglary at an address in the Batabano area of West Bay. It was reported that a masked man broke into the residence armed with a machete and demanded jewelry from the man inside. An altercation ensued during which the victim was struck with the machete. The culprit exited the residence and searched the victim’s vehicle, before fleeing on foot with personal items.

Emergency services attended the scene and the victim was taken for treatment for injuries including lacerations to his head and arm. He is currently in stable but serious condition.

The suspect is described as having brown skin, was wearing a dark long sleeved shirt or jacket, long pants, and had a cloth covering his face.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident or may have seen anything suspicious in the area at the time of the incident is asked to contact West Bay CID at 949-3999.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or via our website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online.