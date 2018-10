From RCIPS

A man, age 31 of George Town, has been formally charged with two counts of Burglary in relation to two incidents: On 9 November, 2016, where an address on Rum Point Drive, North Side, was broken into and items stolen, and on 10 September, 2017, where an address on Hinds Way, George Town, was broken into and a number of items stolen.

He appears in court this morning, 29 October.