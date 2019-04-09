Cayman Islands: Man charged for South Sound burglary

From RCIPS

A man, age 33 of George Town has been formally charged with Burglary in relation to an incident on the morning of 20 March, where a building on South Sound Road was broken into.

He appeared in court this morning, 9 April.

“Despite a drop in the incidence of burglary last year, it continues nonetheless to be one of our top concerns and priorities,” said Detective Superintendent Peter Lansdown. “Since last week we have arrested 6 persons, 4 of whom have been brought before the court, and we know these efforts have a tangible impact.”