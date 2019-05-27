May 27, 2019

Cayman Islands: Man charged for George Town burglary

May 27, 2019 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS

A man, age 41 of East End, has been arrested and formally charged with Burglary, in relation to an incident on 8 May, where an address in Prospect was broken into.

He is appearing in court this morning, Mon 27 May.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Filed Under: Breaking News, Caribbean News, Events, iBusiness, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*