Cayman Islands: Man arrested Monday, 7 November, in connection with Indecent Assault

From RCIPS: Tue Nov 8 2016 2:10 PM

Yesterday, 7 November, officers arrested a man, age 52 of George Town, on suspicion of Indecent Assault in connection with an incident that occurred last Thursday, 3 November. The man is in Police custody.

A woman had reported to police that she had been walking on Marina Drive in George Town when she had accepted a ride offered by a middle-aged man driving a gold-coloured van or SUV. The man was alone in the vehicle. He indecently assaulted the woman in the vehicle, then dropped her off near Prospect Drive.

Anyone who may have information regarding this matter is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link:https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.