Cayman Islands man arrested in machete assault

From RCIPS

A 28-Year-Old West Bay man has been charged with wounding in connection with a machete assault last week. Today, police said they responded to a hospital around 5:15 on Thursday – to investigate a report of a man seriously assaulted by another with a machete.

The incident reportedly took place on Eastern Avenue near the Godfrey Nixon Way junction in George Town. Apparently, the two men got into an altercation which escalated and weapons were drawn. The injured man was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The 28 year old suspect has been charged with wounding, two counts of carrying an offensive weapon, causing harassment, alarm and distress and common assault. He was due to appear in court yesterday Monday 24 June