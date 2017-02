From RCIPS: Mon 20 February at1 0:38 AM

A man, age 20 of George Town, has been charged with Possession of an Imitation Firearm and Common Assault. On February 14 officers had received a report that a man had been assaulted with a firearm while sitting in a vehicle on Eastern Avenue; the 20-year-old man was arrested last Thursday, 16 February in connection with this report.

The man will appear in court today (20).