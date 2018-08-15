Cayman Islands: Man arrested for DUI following single vehicle MVA, 15 August

From RCIPS

At about 1:20AM today 15 August, officers responded to a single vehicle collision on the Esterley Tibbets Highway, north of Yacht Drive. Upon arrival, officers observed a red Ford Explorer in the southbound lanes which had sustained significant damage. The driver of the vehicle was found sitting nearby and spoken to. He had sustained minor injuries to his head and legs, and showed signs of intoxication. The man, age 24 of West Bay, was breathalyzed with a reading of 0.200% and was arrested on suspicion of DUI. He was transported to the Cayman Islands Hospital, treated, and released into police custody. He was later bailed.