April 30, 2018

Cayman Islands: Man arrested and charged for burglary on Sound Way

From RCIPS

A man, age 19 of George Town, has been arrested and charged with Burglary in relation to a burglary at a business on Sound Way in George Town, on 4 October, 2017. He is appearing in court this morning, 30 April.

