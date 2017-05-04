May 4, 2017

Cayman Islands: Male charged-shooting incident Eastern Avenue GT

May 4, 2017 by 1 Comment
0
0



Pin It
comments feed comments feed

From RCIPS May 4 2017 at:9:45 AM

A 21 year old male has been charged in relation to this incident and will be appearing in court this morning, the charges are as follows:

  • Attempted Murder
  • Wounding with Intent
  • Possession of an Unlicensed Firearm
Print Friendly
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Events, iCommunity, iCrime, iLocal News, News
About ieyenews

Trackbacks

  1. Cayman Islands: Male charged-shooting incident Eastern Avenue GT – Caribbean Edition says:
    May 4, 2017 at 11:22 am

    […] Cayman Eye News | Cayman Islands: Male charged-shooting incident Eastern Avenue GT From RCIPS May 4 2017 at:9:45 AM A 21 year old male has been charged in relation to this […]

    Reply

Speak Your Mind

*