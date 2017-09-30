Cayman Islands: Loud explosion – spent shell recovered

From RCIPS Sep 30 2017

Approximately 11:25pm on Friday September 29th 2017, RCIPS Officers responded to a report of a loud explosion heard in the vicinity of the parking lot behind Margaritaville on Harbor Drive, GT. On arrival Police established a cordon and conducted a search and one spent shell was recovered. No one was injured.

Police are investigating the matter and ask that anyone with any information to contact Detective Inspector Joseph Wright at 949-4222.

Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via our Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or via the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online at the link: https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=681.