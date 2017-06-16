Cayman Islands: Location changed for Queen’s Birthday Celebration

Due to the pending inclement weather, the decision has been taken to move Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s 91st birthday celebrations to inside the Elmslie Memorial United Church.

The ceremony will still begin at the previously announced time of 9 a.m. All attendees are asked to be in place inside the church by 8.30 a.m.

The Elmslie Memorial United Church is located at 48 Harbour Drive, George Town.

The public is encouraged to attend the celebration as we recognise past and current recipients of Queen’s Honours.

The annual Garden Party will follow the event from 10 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. at the Government House.

For general event queries, please contact the Protocol Office emergency number on 916-2913.