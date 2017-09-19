Cayman Islands: Local recruitment open day at Training and Development Unit last Saturday, 16 September

From RCIPS

On Saturday, 16 September, over forty young men and women visited the RCIPS Training and Development Unit in Governor’s Square to sit down with police officers and civilian personnel and hear about what a typical working day at the RCIPS is like, whether it be on the beat, interviewing suspects, patrolling by boat or air, or gathering forensic evidence at a crime scene. Officers also showed attendees video clips, photos and police equipment to illustrate the type of work they do in Joint Marine Unit, Neighborhood Policing, Tactical Operations, Scenes of Crime, Financial Crime Unit, Family Support Unit, and others.

Above all, this was an opportunity for police officers to share what it is they love about their jobs and why young Caymanians should consider joining the Service.

“I really enjoy my work and talking to other Caymanians about it,” said PC Joel Ebanks of the K-9 Unit, who participated in the Open Day with his police dog, Shadow. “I think that they often don’t realize the range of options that exist in the Service, and the specialized training available to you as a police officer. You can become highly skilled in a relatively short span of time.”

This year the RCIPS is seeking applicants for its fourth successive recruitment campaign targeting Caymanians. The current campaign ends on Wednesday, 11 October. Applications can be found at www.rcips.ky.

“When I talk to young people about my job is when I am reminded of just how much I enjoy it myself, and how far I have come,” says Khalesiah Barboram, Detective Constable with the Financial Crime Unit, who showed clips of news coverage of major FCU investigations she has worked on. “I didn’t start with expertise in this area, but I do have a passion for it, and the RCIPS helped me develop the skills I needed to be successful.”

Altogether, fifteen different Units from within RCIPS were represented at the Recruitment Open Day, which ran from 10AM-2PM on Saturday. A second Open Day is scheduled for this Saturday, 23 September in Cayman Brac at the police station, from 10AM-2PM.