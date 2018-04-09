Cayman Islands local media expert joins agency team

Tower, one of Cayman’s leading strategic communications agencies, has recently added well-known journalist and media personality, Mr Ben Meade, to its team.

With 20 years’ experience in the media industry spanning radio, television, newspapers, news agencies, and online, Mr Meade brings a diverse set of skills to the Tower team and its clients.

His career has included stops at the British Broadcasting Corporation World Service, Caribbean Media Corporation, and local television station Cayman 27.

“I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join such a wonderful team. Tower’s track record speaks for itself and I’m looking forward to help build on that solid foundation as we work with clients doing wonderful things in the Cayman Islands,” Mr Meade said.

Though primarily known to the public for his role behind the microphone or in front the camera, Mr Meade has experience in international event management. He worked as a Venue Photo and Broadcast Liaison Manager with the Rushmans’ team for the 2007 ICC Cricket World Cup in the Caribbean.

“It’s an exciting time for us here at Tower, as Ben brings a wealth of experience and skills to our team,” said Ms Lynne Byles, Managing Director of Tower. “We are thrilled to have him on board and look forward to utilising his many skills.”