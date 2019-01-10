Cayman Islands local broadcast television station welcomes back Tammi Sulliman

Veteran Caribbean journalist Tammi Sulliman returns to

Hurley’s Media Ltd. welcomes the return of Caribbean journalist,

Tammi Sulliman, to Cayman 27 to manage the local television

station, including news, community content, programming and

operations.



“We are happy to welcome Tammi back home to Cayman 27

where she served the country for more than a decade, covering

political and social issues,” said Hurley’s Media Ltd. Managing

Director Randy Merren. “Tammi brings with her institutional

knowledge and experience of television and the local landscape.

Her earned credibility will serve to enhance the work we do at

the TV station, bringing the stories and programming that

matters most to the people of the Cayman Islands.”



Ms. Sulliman brings more than 18 years in the industry and made

the transition from print to television in the Cayman Islands in 2007. She worked as a reporter and talk show host, taking up the

position of News Director before leaving in 2016. After almost

two years at Dart Real Estate where she focused on news and

public relations, she returns to Hurley’s Media Ltd.



“It is a privilege to once again serve the Cayman Islands

community through local news, sports and community content.

Coming back to Cayman 27 allows me to work together with a

committed team to ensure the production and dissemination of

accurate information, balanced coverage and quality

entertainment,” said Ms. Sulliman. “Equally important to me is the

continued training of young Caymanians in the fields of

journalism and television production, a service Cayman 27 has

been providing since its inception in 1992.”



Apart from managing the TV station, Ms. Sulliman will resume a

weekly political talk show on Cayman 27 in the coming months,

occasionally anchoring the evening news and co-hosting

morning talk show, Cayman Crosstalk, with Woody DaCosta

which is simulcast across both Cayman 27 and Rooster 101.9.



