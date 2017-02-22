Cayman Islands lobster season closes 1 March

The Department of Environment (DoE) reminds the public that the last day for legally catching lobsters in Cayman waters is Tuesday, 28 February.

Persons fishing for lobsters in the coming days should remember the following rules.

o Open season catch limit: Three per person or six per boat per day, whichever is fewer.

o Size limit: Six inch tail, minimum size.

o Only spiny lobster (Panulirus argus) may be taken.

o In any one day, no one person may take or permit another person to take, purchase, receive, offer for sale, exchange or donation, or possess more than three lobsters from Cayman waters.

From Wednesday, 1 March to Thursday, 30 November, it will be illegal to take lobsters out of local waters. Lobster season will resume on Friday, 1 December, DoE Senior Research Officer John Bothwell said.

‘The closed season will give the local population a break from harvesting during the parts of the year when they reproduce the most’, Mr Bothwell said.

‘It’s an effective and efficient way to limit how many lobsters get taken, which will give Cayman a sustainable, recreational lobster fishery not only when the season resumes in December, but for years to come’.

Mr Bothwell also urged persons not to support poaching during the closed season.

‘Don’t buy lobsters from people during the closed season. It is a crime and should be reported to authorities,’ he said.

Persons who suspect poaching of lobsters can call 911, or DoE enforcement officers directly on:

• Grand Cayman: 916-4271

• Cayman Brac: 926-0136

• Little Cayman: 916-7021

For more information on all of the closed seasons and other conservation rules, contact the DoE on 949-8649 or DoE@gov.ky. Persons also can download the DoE app to their Apple or Android smartphone by visiting www.doe.ky.

IMAGE: Ambergris Today