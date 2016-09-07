September 7, 2016

Cayman Islands: Literacy Month book donation

September 7, 2016 by Leave a Comment
0
0



Pin It
Share on Tumblr
comments feed comments feed

Literacy Day DonationBy Alison Hay From Camana Bay

Literacy Day falls on Thursday, 8 September and we are excited to share details on a book that happened today to all 15 public primary and secondary schools in Cayman at a ceremony held at George Town Primary School with the Honourable Tara Rivers and President of , .

The Honourable Tara Rivers, Minister for Education, Employment and Gender Affairs, and President of Dart Realty, Jackie Doak, presented a donation of books from Camana Bay and Books & Books to all 15 public primary and secondary schools in Cayman at a ceremony held at George Town Primary School earlier this week.

Camana Bay is celebrating Literacy Month throughout September in partnership with Books & Books and local non-profit organisation LIFE (Literacy Is For Everyone) with a range of activities, many celebrating beloved children’s author Roald Dahl, who would have been 100 this month.

Pick up a book today – International Literacy Day – to embrace the joy of reading.

Print Friendly

Related posts:

  1. New programme to empower Caribbean communities to better service at-risk youth
  2. Cayman Islands Gimistory & Red Sky At Night
  3. January events at Camana Bay
  4. News Briefs & Community Events
Filed Under: Caribbean News, Education, Events, iBooks, iCommunity, iKids, iLocal News, Manager's Choice, News Tagged With: , , ,
About ieyenews

Speak Your Mind

*