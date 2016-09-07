Cayman Islands: Literacy Month book donation

By Alison Hay From Camana Bay

Literacy Day falls on Thursday, 8 September and we are excited to share details on a book donation that happened today to all 15 public primary and secondary schools in Cayman at a ceremony held at George Town Primary School with the Honourable Tara Rivers and President of Dart Realty, Jackie Doak.

Camana Bay is celebrating Literacy Month throughout September in partnership with Books & Books and local non-profit organisation LIFE (Literacy Is For Everyone) with a range of activities, many celebrating beloved children’s author Roald Dahl, who would have been 100 this month.

Pick up a book today – International Literacy Day – to embrace the joy of reading.