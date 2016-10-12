October 12, 2016

Cayman Islands Liquor Licensing Board Chairman resigns

October 12, 2016
campbell-law1From Department of Commerce & Investment Cayman Islands Government

has stepped down as the chairman of the , effective as of Monday, 10 October.

was appointed board chairman in December 2015 and took office on 1 January on a four-year term. In his notice to the board, he said he resigned in order to focus on a new business venture, and that he did not want a subsequent perception of a conflict of interest to hamper the board’s work.

‘We respect Campbell’s decision and we are thankful for his contributions during his tenure’, said Department of Commerce and Investment (DCI) Director Ryan Rajkumarsingh. ‘Campbell’s guidance was especially beneficial during the transitional period following the commencement of the Liquor Licensing Law amendments – which addressed, among other things, the removal of the previous moratorium in order for the board to grant new liquor licences’.

Vice Chairman Woody DaCosta will serve as the interim board leader until Cabinet announces a new permanent chairman.

‘This change will not affect the board’s daily operations. Liquor licensing applications will continue to be processed, and the board will carry on its work of supporting the responsible sale of alcohol in the community’, said.

IMAGE: Campbell Law

