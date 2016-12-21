December 22, 2016

Cayman Islands Liquor Licence holders in the Sister Islands offered extended kours

Liquor licence holders in the Sister Islands now have the option to extend their hours of operation, including for this holiday season.

The Liquor Licensing Board of and recently decided that bars, restaurants and hotels may be permitted (on application) to sell liquor and play music until 2am, Mondays to Fridays. All liquor sales and music must cease at midnight on Saturdays and Sundays.

Licensees are required to submit an extension application for the increased hours. The board will then grant or deny the request.

All other licensing stipulations will remain in effect, such as liquor sales and the playing of music ceasing during the last ten minutes of permitted opening hours.

The board will review extension applications during its last meeting of the year, scheduled for Friday, 23 December, at 10am in the ’s conference room in Cayman Brac.

For more information, contact the Department of Commerce and Investment on 945-0943 or email info@dci.gov.ky. Alternatively, persons can contact board chairman at kptib@candw.ky; or call DCI’s Lolita Bodden-Arch on 948-2400.

SOURCE: Department of Commerce & Investment Cayman Islands

