Cayman Islands Library Book Mobile is on the move

From Cayman Islands Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands

The Cayman Islands Public Library Service (CIPLS) is using a Book Mobile to bring interesting reading materials to individual seniors, residents of retirement homes, and other adult populations with limited mobility.

Outfitted with a small collection of fiction and non-fiction print materials, the Book Mobile will make monthly stops to targeted locations in each district.

“We hope to bring the Book Mobile to your community on the last Friday of each month. The patrons we visit will have the opportunity to sign-up for library cards, borrow books, and find out about new senior programmes that are being developed for the local Public Library,” Director of CIPLS Ramona Melody.

A Book Mobile is a vehicle that is specifically used as a mobile library. It is stocked with books, magazines and articles that would be of interest to readers. They extend the reach of traditional libraries by transporting books to community members, providing library services to people in otherwise-underserved locations.

The aim is to visit communities on Fridays, but the plan is to determine the most convenient times to visit based on the feedback of those interested in the service.

The visits will take place before 4:30pm and the day will be adjusted based on the greatest demand.

The soft launch of this programme commenced in February 2018 and has been running with limited staff; eventually, staff members will be assigned to districts based on where they work and visits will take place once per month.

If the public wishes to get involved they are highly encouraged to contribute books, audio books, magazines, and especially large-print materials. Those wishing to volunteer or assist with this programme should contact the Director of Public Library Services.

“Due to unreliable transportation and/or lack of the Internet, there are significant barriers for some persons to access information. I am proud that the Book Mobile helps overcome these barriers by bringing the materials to the people who may need it most.,” stated the Hon. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, Minister for Education.

The CIPLS is very excited to be able to provide community members with greater access to library materials and encourages the public to take full advantage of this new service and help spread the word.

The Book Mobile has visited the districts of North Side, East End and George Town and hopes to visit West Bay and Bodden Town during the month of April.

For more information on the Book Mobile please visit www.cipl.gov.ky or contact 949-5159.

IMAGE: PHOTO CAPTION 1

Residents of North Side enjoy the resources provided by the Book Mobile.