Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly begins 22 February

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – The third meeting of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly will commence at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, 22 February, 2017.

Legislation to be considered includes the following:

• A Bill for a law to amend the Health Insurance Law (2016 Revision) to enable the issue of certificates to approved insurers and for incidental and connected purposes;

• A Bill for a law to repeal and replace the Legal Practitioners Law (2015 Revision) to regulate the practice of Cayman Islands Law both in the Islands and elsewhere;

• A bill for a law to amend the Companies Law (2016 Revision) in order to require companies incorporated in the Islands to establish and maintain internal beneficial ownership registers which may be searched by the competent authority through a central access platform and amend the Companies Management Law (2003 Revision) as a consequence of amendments made by the Companies (Amendments) Law, 2016, and the Limited Liability Companies (Amendment) Law, 2016;

• A bill for a law to amend the Limited Liability Companies Law, 2016, in order to require Limited Liability Companies registered in the Islands to establish and maintain beneficial ownership registers;

• Bills for laws to appropriate executive financial transactions for the Financial Year ending 30 June, 2014, 2015 and 2016;

• The Legal Aid Law, 2015 and the Legal Aid Regulations, 2016;

• A bill for a law to amend the Complaints Commissioner Law (2014 Revision) as a consequence of the creation of the Office of Ombudsman;

• A bill for a law to amend the Public Service Management Law (2013 Revision);

• A bill for a law to amend the Public Management and Finance Law (2013 Revision);

• A bill for a law to establish an overarching system of governance, accountability and management for public authorities and for incidental and connected purposes;

• A bill for a law to create the Office of the Ombudsman charged with responsibility for investigating and resolving complaints made by members of the public against police officers;

• A bill for a law to amend the Public Management and Finance Law (2013 Revision);

• A bill for a law to allow certain companies to be registered as foundation companies;

• A bill for a law to amend the Water Authority Law (2011 Revision);

• A bill for a law to amend the Water (production and supply) Law, 2011;

• A bill for a law to provide for the regulation of the fuel market in the Cayman Islands by the Utility Regulation and Competition Office;

• A bill for a law to amend the Trusts Law (2011 Revision);

• A bill for a law to allow the formation and registration of limited liability partnerships.