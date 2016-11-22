Cayman Islands: Legends announces line-up and event details for 2017

The hugely popular Legends tennis event has announced its return to Festival Green in Camana Bay for one night only on 17 February 2017. The Friday evening event will include an exciting line-up of men’s singles and mixed doubles tennis with some of the biggest names in the game, including John McEnroe, Jim Courier, Monica Seles and Daniela Hantuchová.

Tickets for the event will be on sale from the Visitor Centre in Camana Bay from Friday 25 November 2016 and are expected to sell out fast thanks to a stellar line up of players, including Grand Slam champions and Hall of Fame legends. Making his return to Grand Cayman for Legends 2017, John McEnroe is expected to be a crowd-favourite as he showcases the skills that won him over 25 Grand Slam titles. Jim Courier will also be returning to Legends 2017, bringing his signature inside-out forehand, while Legends newcomers Monica Seles and Daniela Hantuchová will be joining the men in a thrilling mixed doubles match. Seles has nearly 60 career titles to her name, including nine Grand Slam singles titles. Current tour player Daniela Hantuchová boasts seven WTA singles titles, as well as nine WTA doubles titles and recently appeared as a wild card in the 2016 Wimbledon tournament.

General Admission tickets to Legends 2017 are priced at $100 per ticket. Corporate packages are also available, starting from $2,100 for six tickets and featuring seats in the VIP stand and inclusive food and beverages all night. Standing VIP tickets can also be purchased for $250 per ticket and include access to the VIP standing platform and inclusive food and beverages. New for 2017, the exclusive ‘Ultra Party,’ which was previously an invitation-only event, will now have a limited number of tickets for sale for $100 each. The party will take place immediately after the tennis from 10pm — 2am on the Camana Bay helipad and will include player appearances, music, dancing and inclusive drinks and snacks. Every corporate package will include one complimentary ticket to the party. All tickets will be on sale from the Visitor Centre in Camana Bay from Monday 25 November.

Chris Duggan, VP of Community Development for event organiser and sponsor Dart commented: “We are so pleased with the caliber of players that we have secured for Legends 2017 — between them they have secured over 40 Grand Slam titles and are either legends of the game or are currently playing on the tour. The event has really established itself to be one of the biggest and best-attended sporting events on the Cayman calendar and I have no doubt that the 2017 event will be a sell-out.”

Sponsorship packages are also now available for companies looking to increase their exposure in front of an anticipated sell-out crowd of more than 1,500 people. Packages start from as little as $5,000 for a bronze sponsorship package including box seating, VIP and general admission tickets, spaces at a Legends player clinic and access to the exclusive player meet and greet. For more information please email info@legendscayman.com