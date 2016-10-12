Cayman Islands lawmakers unanimously pass proposal to legalize cannabis medicines

By Anthony Martinelli From The Joint Blog

Legislation to legalize the medical use of cannabis-based medicines has been given unanimous approval through its second reading by the Cayman Island Parliament.

In May, Premier Alden McLaughlin called the proposal “a matter of urgency” during a budget address, and his Cabinet gave approval to specific language in August. The change of law, which would allow those with a reccomendation from a physician to possess and use cannabis based medicines such as oils and tinctures, needs to go through one more reading in the Parliament. According to McLaughlin, that will occur within just a few days.

The Cayman Islands, which is a British Overseas Territory, encompasses 3 islands in the western Caribbean Sea. It has an estimated population of roughly 60,000.

About Anthony Martinelli

Anthony, co-founder and Editor-in-Chief of TheJointBlog, has worked closely with numerous elected officials who support cannabis law reform, including as the former Campaign Manager for Washington State Representative Dave Upthegrove. He has also been published by multiple media outlets, including the Seattle Times. He can be reached at TheJointBlog@TheJointBlog.com.

For more on this story go to: http://thejointblog.com/cayman-islands-cannabis-medicines/

