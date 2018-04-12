Cayman Islands law school welcomes Dr. Derek O’Brien, TBLS-Oxford Brookes University Liaison Officer

Dr. Derek O’Brien, TBLS-Oxford Brookes University Liaison Officer, will be visiting the Truman Bodden Law School during the week commencing April 16th 2018. Dr. O’Brien will be holding a meeting with past and present students. All are welcome and encouraged to attend. Amongst other matters, Dr. O’Brien will be discussing the launch of the University’s LLM in Legal Practice which newly enrolled PPC students and recent past PPC, LPC and BPTC graduates are eligible to enrol upon.

The meeting with Dr. O’Brien will take place at the Law School at 10.00am on Tuesday, April 17th.

Mitchell Davies, Truman Bodden Law School Director, said:

“We are delighted to be welcoming Dr O’Brien to the law school in his first visit to TBLS since the Professional Practice Course affiliation with Oxford Brookes University was announced late last summer. The new affiliation will lead to the award of the University’s Diploma in Legal Practice to PPC graduates registering for the course from September 2017 onwards. As noted above, the ability of past and present graduates to pursue further study, leading to the award of the University’s LLM in Legal Practice, is a particularly exciting development for the law school and the Islands.”