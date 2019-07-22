Cayman Islands largest brewery bought by Dart

Cayman Distributors Group, owned by Dart, has invested in Cayman Islands Brewery (CIB), the Islands’ largest brewing company that makes “Caybrew”.

CDG CEO Matthew Bishop, in a press Statement said:

“The Cayman Islands Brewery can be extremely proud of what they’ve achieved.

“They’ve had to fight for every inch of market share against a host of well established and well funded imported brands. The fact that Caybrew is now firmly entrenched as the national beer of the Cayman Islands is testament to the quality of their products, the dedication of their employees and, of course, the loyalty of their customers.



“We aim to build on the success of the brewery and help the business to grow even further. We see a huge amount of potential in this company and we look forward to being a part of its future.”



Founder and Chairman of the CIB Board of Directors Stephen Webster, said:

“Over the last decade we have built a truly special business and we hope this will take the company into the next phase of its growth. We are confident there is a very bright future for the brewery.”



“We see this investment both as affirmation of all we have achieved over the past 12 years and as a welcome opportunity for even further growth.”

Webster confirmed the daily operations would not be impacted by the acquisition of a share of the brewery and the leadership team would remain unchanged.

