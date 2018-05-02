From RCIPS
UPDATE:Further to the below, communication has now been restored at the West Bay Police Station. Anyone requiring police assistance in West Bay should call 649-3999 for non-emergencies instead of the West Bay patrol cars.
The RCIPS is informing the public that the landline at the West Bay Police Station is down and as such the station cannot be contacted via phone. However the station remains open to walk-ins.
As always, any emergency calls should be made to 9-1-1. However, if you require police assistance for a non-emergency and are unable to make it to the station, you can contact the West Bay patrol cars directly today at either 916-6135 or 916-5477.
