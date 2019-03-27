Cayman Islands: KPMG stands out at CISHRP Top Employer and CAHRE Awards

KPMG in the Cayman Islands has been named Top Employer in the Large Employer category at the Cayman Islands Society of Human Resources Professionals (CISHRP) Awards.

In addition to taking first place as a Top Employer at the awards, held Saturday at the Grand Cayman Marriott Beach Resort, KPMG also won two CISHRP Awards for Human Resources Excellence (CAHRE) for Best Training Program with the KPMG Scholarship Programme and the award for Excellence in Talent Management and Retention for the KPMG New Management Programme.

KPMG in the Cayman Islands has placed as a top three finalist at the CISHRP awards since the programme’s inception in 2010 and is a regular on the list of Best Places To Work in the Cayman Islands. The awards are judged by an independent panel of overseas experts and combined with the results of the annual Top Employer survey.

The winning KPMG Scholarship Programme has yielded successful Supervisors, Managers, Directors and Partners since it began over 30 years ago. 2019’s programme is sponsoring thirteen scholarship students at universities around the world with financial and mentoring support, as well as providing them internships at KPMG during the summer months.

The KPMG New Manager Programme, which was also recognized at the CISHRP Awards, was launched in 2017 and was designed to support new managers in their first year in the role. The programme involves managerial support and training, ultimately resulting in staff engagement and retention.

Luke Murray, Partner and Head of People, Performance and Culture at KPMG said, “We are tremendously proud of being named as Top Employer in the Cayman Islands, as well as winning twice in the CAHRE category for our scholarship and managerial training programmes.

“At KPMG, we invest heavily in our people. Our dedicated People, Performance and Culture team are committed to developing skills and building integrity, trust and collaboration among our staff. We’re delighted to have been recognized for not only developing a culture which ensures retention of talent, but one which produces truly skilled and happy people.” Luke concluded.