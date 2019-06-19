Cayman Islands: KPMG runs series of eco-friendly initiatives this Environmental Month

To celebrate Environmental Month in June, KPMG is running a series of initiatives, encouraging employees to become more environmentally conscious.

Partnering with local experts and organizations for a series of talks, KPMG is hosting the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation (GHOF), Refuel Cayman Islands, the Department of Environment and the Department of Environmental Health throughout June to present to employees on topics ranging from in-office recycling efforts to local wildlife censuses, such as shark tagging.

Employees are getting involved in a series of environmentally-friendly activities in June and throughout the year. The initiatives include regular beach clean-ups around the island, taking part in local efforts to clean Cayman’s damaged coral and diving in lionfish culls. KPMG also sponsored the recently screened ‘Stingray Chronicles Part 2’ documentary in partnership with GHOF, which focuses on Cayman’s stingray population and conservation efforts.

To drive awareness across the firm, KPMG is holding a sustainable eating challenge, where participates are encouraged to eat as sustainably as possible for a week, as well as limiting the use of single-use plastics and non-biodegradable cutlery and cups.

Sustainability and eco-friendly ways of working have been at the forefront of both the design and functionality of the new KPMG office since its inception. KPMG’s new home has numerous environmentally conscious features, including solar panels, compostable cutlery and cups, an in-house recycling system and the ‘Follow-Me’ printing software, which helps to reduce users carbon footprint by only printing when physically prompted at the machine.

Employees received a ‘Give Me Tap’ water bottle and signed a pledge to limit their use of single-use plastics, instead using a Vivreau filtered water system to fill their water bottles. ‘Give Me Tap’ is a global initiative dispelling the use of plastic water bottles, while raising funds for clean water projects in Africa. Each bottle purchased provides clean drinking water to someone living in Africa for five years.

The office also does not provide any plastic cups or cutlery, uses stationary made from recyclable material and is looking to continue with further positive change in the future.

“Environmental Month is a great reminder of the importance of implementing a more sustainable way of living and working,” said Samantha Hennings, Manager in Advisory and Head of Community Impact at KPMG.

“From the outset of the new office project, there was a commitment to ensure that the building was constructed to the highest energy and environmental design standards, with a focus on reduced water usage and energy saving features.”

“KPMG firms around the world are implementing change, with some offices completely removing single-use plastics. There is no reason why it should be any different in Cayman, especially with our delicate eco-system,” said Ms. Hennings.

“We are proud to work closely with local partners and Government Departments in order to spread the word and implement change. It’s great to see colleagues getting involved both with the local initiatives and day-to-day efforts in office. We’re looking forward to continuing these combined efforts throughout Environmental Month and into the future.”