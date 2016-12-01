Cayman Islands’ Kimpton Seafire staff certified in food hygiene

Staff from the newly opened Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa have been certified in food hygiene by the Department of Environmental Health (DEH).

A total of 155 hotel employees took part in training conducted by DEH Safety Officer Gideon Simms.

The topics covered were temperature control, safe food storage, safe food hygiene practices, bacteriology, food-borne illnesses and disease prevention, food allergens, cleaning/sanitisation and food pests.

Earlier this year, DEH contacted the Kimpton Seafire to advise that training should be carried out prior to the opening of the resort.

“The Seafire management was fully committed to the request and asked DEH to undertake to carry out the necessary training,” said Mr. Simms. “I commend the management of the Seafire for adopting a proactive approach that resulted in their food and beverage employees being trained and certified.”

A key component of DEH’s mandate is to ensure that all food items being sold in the Cayman Islands are safe for consumption.

“I remind all food business operators throughout these islands that the training of their food-handling staff is a requirement of the DEH,” said Mr. Simms. “The training of all the persons involved in preparation and sale of food cannot be over-emphasised.”

For inquiries about food hygiene training and how to become certified, the DEH can be contacted on 949-6696.

(GIS) Photo Captions

042: Kimpton Seafire staff were presented with their certificates by Gideon Simms of the Department of Environmental Health (centre).

O44: Gideon Simms presents certificate to Massimo DeFrancesca, Executive Chef at the Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa.