Cayman Islands Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa celebrates Global Wellness Day

Global Wellness Day, a social project dedicated to living well, will be celebrated internationally on June 8—and locally, Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa will host a variety of events on property to commemorate the global holiday.

The day will start with a community wide beach clean-up at the Seven Mile beach located on the Grand Cayman Island and continue with activities such as Pilates, balance and breathing exercises and a mental wellness awareness seminar held by Seafire’s very own Director of Spa & Leisure, Ram Chatterjee.

Ram Chatterjee not only brings a wealth of knowledge from past experience, but also holds the esteemed title of being the Global Wellness Ambassador of the Cayman Islands, as he promises to continue to promote the benefits of overall health, wellness and holistic healing.

Growing from a celebration at one Turkish spa eight years ago to events in over 150 countries in over 5,000 locations, the Cayman Islands is one of the newest countries added to the roster of countries celebrating the annual event.

A full schedule of Kimpton Seafire’s events can be found below. Happy to share additional information or images if needed – just let me know!

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa Global Wellness Day Event Schedule