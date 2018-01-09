Cayman Islands Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa announces Grammy Nominated Aloe Blacc as headliner for second annual Seafire Stage Beach Concert

Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa Announces Grammy Nominated Aloe Blacc As Headliner For Second Annual Seafire Stage Beach Concert

Free general admission to be offered for island celebration

Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 PM

WHAT: Get ready for a beach party like no other. Grammy nominee Aloe Blacc will headline Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa’s second annual Seafire Stage, a free-to-the-public concert that celebrates the spirit of Grand Cayman on the resort’s grounds along Seven Mile Beach. Blacc shot to worldwide fame in 2013, thanks to his powerful vocals on the mega-hit Wake Me Up, which he co-wrote with superstar Swedish DJ Avicii. Free general admission tickets will available via ticket giveaways with local radio partners KISS FM and Cayrock. More information regarding how to get your hands on one of these tickets can be found here. A special VIP section is available and attendees can purchase tickets here.

But that’s not all… Prior to the concert, the resort’s restaurant Ave will host an exclusiveWinemaker’s Dinner in collaboration with Napa Valley’s renowned Vineyard House. Beginning at6:30 p.m., guests will join Vineyard House proprietor Jeremy Nickel for an exclusive tasting of various vintages, complemented by a four-course pairing courtesy of the Seafire culinary team. A separate ticketed event from Seafire Stage, ticket prices for the Vineyard House experience are $225 per person. This also includes a VIP experience at the concert.

It’ll be an unforgettable night at Seafire!

WHEN: Saturday, January 13 at 8:00 PM

WHERE: Kimpton Seafire Resort + Spa

60 Tanager Way, Seven Mile Beach

Grand Cayman KY1-9008

WHY: Located on the world-famous Seven Mile Beach, the resort melds locally inspired touches, luxurious Caymanian flavor, and warm Kimpton spirit. Last year’s Toots and the Maytals at Seafire Stage marked Kimpton’s first statement-making move in its own branded entertainment events. Seafire Stage is an exciting extension of Kimpton’s vastly expanding music programming and artist partnerships. The Kimpton brand looks forward to producing more events of this scale in the coming year at other Kimptons across the U.S. and will be making announcements following Seafire Stage.