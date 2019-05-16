Cayman Islands Kimpton Seafire provides exclusive offers to their VIP members

Kimpton are reaching out with updates from Grand Caymanâ€™s go-to resort for all families, couples, and groups,Â KimptonÂ SeafireÂ Resort + Spa,Â and theirÂ Behind the Velvet Rope exclusive offerings and pop-up restaurant,Â IslandÂ Fest.

Kimptonâ€™s first luxury property and Caribbean hotel, this property is located on Grand Caymanâ€™s famed Seven Mile Beach. The design-centric property features three distinct culinary outlets, including a chefâ€™s tasting bar, a locally influenced Mediterranean restaurant and a Mexican inspired taco joint right on the beach. Also noteworthy is the exceptional spa with the islandâ€™s first Hammam and a quartz sand table for treatments. Each hotel room has a view of the beautiful Caribbean Sea, many with amazing balconies for catching the sunset. The only conundrum guests will have is whether to take a dip in the ocean or one of the two amazing pools on property.

As a way to give their valued guests inside access to upcoming events and promotions, Kimpton Seafire is now offering Behind the Velvet Rope, their exclusive collective, which gives members access to perks such as a free glass of champagne when guests arrive at Island Fest and discounts to the hotelâ€™s award winning spa. To give others the inside scoop, members can forward their Behind the Velvet Rope newsletter and give their friends insight into the latest social happenings and resort offers. Members can join at any time and unsubscribe as they please.

Kimpton Seafire is also hosting Island Fest, a weekly pop-up Caribbean inspired restaurant on their Beach Deck! Enjoy a night under the stars, featuring fresh seafood, bbq favorites and sweet treats. Sit beside the ocean and soak in the sounds of the live band, catch a breathtaking fire show and finish the evening with a beach bonfire.