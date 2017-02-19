Cayman Islands kids Gaelic Football Club starts the season with a bang!

On Saturday February 11th 2017, the DART Kids Gaelic Club hosted the ‘Start of Season Blitz’ at the Camana Bay CIS Football Pitch.

65 children turned up and togged out in the first training session of the year, in the Cayman sunshine, early on Saturday morning. With 15 coaches on hand to assist with the games, the children were split into age groups with approximately 4 kids to each coach.

The training started with a warm up, movement and agility drills such as “Gaelic Bulldog” to get the session going, followed by skills based games. The children were then divided into age groups of 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11 plus, and started work on their team skills. The day finished with a mini blitz competition within these age groups.

The children came from several schools on island, and there was a great mix of nationalities in each team. Almost half the group was made up of Caymanian children, brand new to the sport, who picked up the game very quickly. The youngsters gave lots of positive feedback following the session, enjoying both using skills they had learned in other sports, along with learning new Gaelic techniques. Some children had previously played netball, soccer and rugby and found it easy to adapt these experiences to Gaelic Football.

The coaches were also very enthusiastic and excited at the talent that was displayed by some of the children who had never even seen the sport before or had never played a team sport. Many parents also participated in the session and were enquiring about more regular fixtures.

The next event will be the St. Patrick’s Day Blitz and will be held on the weekend of 18th and 19th March 2017. For more information please see https://www.caymangaa.com/subscribe/ where parents can sign up for the monthly newsletter on DART Kids Gaelic Club events.

An exciting addition to the event was the announcement of Platinum Level Sponsorship for the club by DART. Chris Duggan, VP / Director DART Foundation confirmed “We are very excited to announce our partnership with the Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club and look forward to helping the Club develop Gaelic Football within the wider youth community here in Cayman. We wish the Club all the very best for the season ahead.”

Eamon Wilson, Chair of the DART Kids Gaelic Club said: “On behalf of the Club, we are honored to have DART as our Platinum Sponsor for 2017 and we thank Chris and his team for their support. Our Club is a 100% voluntary organization and DART’s funding goes directly into bringing Gaelic Football to the youth of Cayman through our Club Training days, Schools Programme and Community Outreach Programme.”

The DART Kids Gaelic Club is also delighted to be partnered with the Cayman Islands Red Cross, and have the 2017 Silver Sponsorship of PwC Cayman Islands, and also Deja Vu Photos by Maggie Jackson. Maggie was present on the day to capture all the fun and photographs will be available on http://www.dejavucayman.com.

Anyone who would like more information on the DART Kids Gaelic Club should contact:

Email: kids@caymangaelic.com

Web: www.caymangaa.com/kidsgaelicclub

Twitter: @kidsgaelic