Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club hosts ‘Easter COOL Camp’ at Camana Bay

An action-packed Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club ‘Easter COOL Camp’ will run from Monday 15th April to Thursday 18th April 2019, which will focus on learning and developing Gaelic Football skills, while having fun in the sun!



Following on from our St. Patrick’s Day Blitz, the Cayman Islands Kids Gaelic Football Club invites all children aged between 6 and 14, of all abilities, with a special warm welcome to any beginners wanting to try the game or join in with the teams!



It is going to be another fun-filled four days focusing on the Gaelic Football skills of running, passing, kicking, and tackling along with movement and agility skills and of course, teamwork and friendship. A multi-sports approach will be taken to develop overall movement, coordination and agility skills. All are welcome and no prior experience is necessary.

As with all our other Camps and Blitz Days, we have indoor facilities booked at CIS so regardless of weather conditions the Camp will go ahead and the kids will be comfortable and within a safe environment.



Easter Cool Camp Details

Dates: Monday 15th April to Thursday 18th April 2019 inclusive from 8.30am to 12 noonAge Range: 6 to 14 year oldsLocation: Cayman International School, Camana BayCost: CI$100 for first child, CI$50 per sibling thereafterDiscounts on pricing are available for families with financial pressures. Please just email kids@caymangaelic.com for more information. We don’t want any child to miss out on the COOL Camp!Places are limited to 70…so please register early to avoid disappointment. Registration will close once 70 attendees confirmed or on Thursday 11th April at 6pm. Payment must be paid in advance at time of online registration – no cash/cheque payments on the day

To register, please go to http://www.caymangaa.com/kids-club-news or email directly at kids@caymangaelic.comWe look forward to seeing you!

Information on attached Photographs:

Photo ending in 19- Robbie Lyne, Sean Wilson and Sophia Santiago, some of the clubs youngest members getting behind their team for the tug of war.

Photo ending in 58- Stephanie Richards, who has been with Cayman GAA since the first camp in 2017, fighting for the ball.

Photo ending in 09- Ben Lyne, putting his whole body behind his kick during the ‘Kick Fada’

Photo ending in 47- Cassidy Coles, another player who has been with us since the beginning, ready to shoot for a score.

