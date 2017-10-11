Cayman Islands Kids Fun Run get youth moving!

The 2017 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon and Milo Kids Fun Run are coming up on Sunday, 3rd December and organisers are again encouraging kids to register and take part in the largest primary school running event on island. The activity is free, and attracted over 300 kids in 2016.

The Kids Fun Run invites young participants to cross the same finish line as the adults after a 0.7 mile run from the Government Administration Building. Kids are also encouraged to work towards completing their own marathon, a quarter mile at a time, by completing a runner’s log provided by organisers.

The marathon log was introduced in 2012 as a way for kids to keep a record of their activity leading up to the Kids Fun Run. The goal is to have completed a full marathon (26.2 miles) at the end of the Run in December. The first 25.5 miles of the marathon can be done by running, walking swimming and playing sports. Kids can have their parents, P.E. teacher or another adult sign their log verifying that they have completed each mile.

This year, sponsor Milo has again donated prizes to encourage children to register and get training early. Every week until the race there will be a random drawing for a Milo Kids Prize Pack from the list of kids who have already registered. The prize packs include an assortment of delicious, nutritious Milo products and cool Milo merchandise.

Co-Race Director Rhonda Kelly of Kelly Holding Ltd. says that the weekly prizes have encouraged more parents to register their children.

“Last year, the Milo prize packs were well received, and we’re so glad to have that extra incentive once again. They definitely give the kids a little extra push to get involved. Having Milo involved and committed to the Run enhances both the event and the kids’ race experience, and we want to thank MILO distributor Jacques Scott for their ongoing support of this great activity for our children.”

The popularity of the Kids Fun Run has grown since its first year in 2007, and the number of participating children submitting completed runner’s logs also continues to grow.

“The best part about the runner’s log programme is getting kids up and moving,” Kelly goes on to say. “They’re learning to train for something and staying active; it’s a fun way to motivate and teach discipline.”

The Kids Fun Run is open to primary school children ages 5 to 12. Registration is free, and students are encouraged to register online and print out an official 2017 runner’s log from CaymanIslandsMarathon.com. Kids registration includes a runner’s bib, T-shirt and a Milo bag.

The race begins at 10:30 a.m. at the front of the Government Administration Building on Elgin Avenue. The kids will run just over a half a mile to the finish line where they will receive their medals and sample tasty Milo products.

Registration for the 2017 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon, Half Marathon, Team Relay is open online, and walk-in registration can also be done at the Kelly Holding office.

For more information, email info@CaymanIslandsMarathon.com or call Bev Sinclair on 623-8822.

The 2017 Intertrust Cayman Islands Marathon is sponsored by Department of Tourism, Ministry of Education, Youth, Sports, Agriculture and Lands, Flowers Bottled Water, Gatorade, Cayman Compass, Health City, Mike’s Ice, Milo, Phoenix Group, Cayman Airways, 94.9 BOB FM, Westin Grand Cayman, FastSigns, Netclues, Massive Group, CUC, Cayman National, Quaker, CINICO, eCaytrade, Explore Cayman, Kelly Holding, KPMG, CayLight, De Sunglass Man, Smoothie King and Bliss Living Yoga.