Cayman Islands’ Key Clubs shine at the Florida District Education and Leadership Conference in Orlando

The Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman was happy to sponsor 45 Key Clubbers to attend the annual Florida District Education and Leadership Conference (DCON) in Orlando from 4 – 7 April 2019. This number includes students from the Cayman Prep and High School, St. Ignatius Catholic School, John Gray High School, Clifton Hunter High School and Triple C School. The Key Clubbers joined over2200 Key Clubbers from the Florida District to celebrate service and the achievements of the Key Club year.

Attending DCON allowed Key Clubbers to take part in and benefit from the district officer elections, club officer and member training, keynote and motivational speakers, individual and club awards for dedication to service, zone caucuses, and social events. DCON also offered leadership training, the opportunity to share experiences with members of other clubs and gain a better understanding of Key Club International.

The Cayman Islands was announced as the most outstanding Division at the Conference.

Lieutenant Governor, Leah Robinson from the John Gray High School Key Club, did an excellent job ensuring that all the Key Clubs on island worked together to make this division outstanding. She was named the Most Outstanding Committee Chair and received the Leader of Leaders award and Outstanding Lieutenant Governor award. The new Lieutenant Governor Dayanah Sobrun was pinned at the awards banquet.

John Gray High School Key Club received numerous awards; first place for the Single Service award, tying with Cayman Prep, the Governor’s Citation award, the Pride Report Submission award, the UNICEF Banner patch and the Keys to Educate banner patch. The club secretary, Jada Whorms, was recognised for her dedication to submitting monthly pride reports on time and was awarded Distinguished Secretary. Club member, Carson McField, was the only key clubber presented with a Distinguished Member pin for completing over 85 hours of service.

Cayman Prep and High School Key Club brought home 3 division awards; first place for the Single Service award, tying with John Gray, third place for the Major Emphasis award and first place for the Kiwanis Family Involvement award patch. They were also presented with the Governor’s Project Banner patch and the UNICEF Banner patch. The Cayman Prep and High Key Club president, Zolla Jones, earned the Distinguished Club President award and the club secretary, Dinara Perera, was recognised for her dedication to submitting monthly pride reports on time.

St. Ignatius Catholic School Key Clubber, Alle Ann Sobrejuanite, won first place for the Club Video award. Also from St. Ignatius, Key Clubber Samruddni Tagalpallewar, won first place for Club Poster award. The club secretary, Nilakni Jayasekera, was recognised for her dedication to submitting monthly pride reports on time.

Triple C High School Key Club was presented with a Club Membership Growth award. The club secretary, Krista Buck, was recognised for her dedication to submitting monthly pride reports on time.

Clifton Hunter High School Key Club was presented with a Club Membership Growth award.

If you would like to find out more information about Key Club and view more photos from DCON please visit www.keyclub.ky.

The Kiwanis Club of Grand Cayman, in addition to supporting the five Key Clubs and Circle K at UCCI, actively promotes the well-being of young children on the island. For information on volunteering with the Kiwanis Club, its meeting times and its projects, visit www.kiwanis.ky or emailpresident@kiwanis.ky.