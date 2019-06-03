As part of Baptist Health South Florida’s efforts to promote cancer awareness in Cayman Islands, I am excited to announce that the hospital organization will be hosting various activities, including the Cayman Islands Cancer Society Lung Cancer Awareness & Fashion Show, featuring the latest looks from Sand Angels & Forever Summer.

With a summer-time theme, the fashion show intends to attract the Caymanian community into learning more about lung cancer.

WHEN: Thursday, June 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m.

WHERE: Paseo, Camana Bay

FREDERICO F. de SOUZA M.D.



Frederico F. de Souza M.D., is a Board-certified radiologist at Baptist Health South Florida.

Dr. Souza received his medical training at the Santos School of Medical Sciences in Sao Paulo, Brazil. He served an internship at Guilherme Alvaro Hospital, followed by a residency in medical radiology at Medimagem, Hospital Beneficencia Portuguesa in

Sao Paulo, Brazil. He served two fellowships at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Harvard Medical School in Boston, Massachusetts — in abdominal imaging and intervention, and one in thoracic imaging, followed by oncologic imaging fellowship at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Harvard Medical School

Before joining Baptist Health, Dr. Souza served as an associate professor of radiology at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi, where he was also director of the Body Imaging Division and director of the Body Imaging fellowship program. He currently serves as an associate professor of radiology at Florida International University in Miami, Florida.

He has been the author of more than twenty medical ar ticles in peer-reviewed journals, serves as a moderator and member of the education committee for the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA), and reviewer for peer reviewed journals, Cancer Imaging, and the Journal of Thoracic imaging. Dr. Souza has presented at several multidisciplinary cancer conferences and has been invited to present at numerous national and international conferences. He is a member of the Radiologic Society of North America, American Roentgen Ray Society, American College of Radiology and International Cancer Imaging Society.

Dr. Souza is fluent in English, Portuguese and Spanish.