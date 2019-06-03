Cayman Islands: Joint operation on Shedden Road, George Town

From RCIPS

Just after 1:25PM on Friday 31 May, officers from the RCIPS and the CBC conducted an operation at a bar on Shedden Road and the surrounding area based on information that there has been illegal gambling and drug activities at the location.

When the officers arrived at the location a large number of persons were present and a significant amount of those people dispersed on foot. Several persons were search and spoken to by the officers and 4 arrests were made as a result of the operation.

Two women ages 58 and 39, both of George Town, were arrested on suspicion of illegal gambling and two men ages 18 and 21 were also arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja.

All four investigations are being carried out by the police.

