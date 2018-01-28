Cayman Islands Joint Marine Unit officers recover boat containing large quantities of ganja, arrests made

From RCIPS

At about 4:30AM on Thursday, 25 January, officers from the Joint Marine Unit (JMU) came upon two vessels acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the Big Channel entrance to North Sound. As the JMU moved into position to intercept them, both vessels made off. The JMU, with assistance from the Air Operations Unit, pursued one vessel which was then abandoned in shallow water close to Uncle Bob Road, West Bay.

The vessel was recovered along with a large quantity of ganja on board. With the assistance of local residents and land-based RCIPS officers, two persons, a man aged 36 of West Bay, and a man aged 39 of Jamaica, were arrested on suspicion of Being Concerned in the Importation of Ganja and Human Smuggling. The men remain in police custody and investigations are ongoing.

The second vessel made off to sea.

This morning, 26 January, officers from HM Customs and the RCIPS detained three Jamaican Nationals on a canoe in Cayman Brac which is believed to be the vessel that fled on Thursday morning. The men, ages 33, 29, and 31, have been arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including Being Concerned in the Importation of Ganja into Grand Cayman on 25 January.