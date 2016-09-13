Cayman Islands joins the GSS … with the world-class “Flowers Sea Swim”!

From Global Swim Series

The beauty of open water swimming is that every course is totally different and each race has it’s own charm and unique character that makes it special. From swimming around a castle in Ireland, or swimming from Alcatraz Island, or out to Rottnest Island in Australia, not to mention all the smaller, unique local races… cold water, warm water, rough water, something for everyone… but no matter what your preference, I think we can all agree this swim in paradise would be incredible!

It is truly one of the most amazing open water races in the world and is one of the best examples of a “destination race”! The Flowers Sea Swim is the Cayman Island’s flagship sporting event as it attracts swimmers and families from all over the world!

The event commonly draws in numerous Olympians and other top calibre international swimmers, as well as tourists and locals of all abilities. It is currently capped at 1000 swimmers and all the proceeds from the race registration go directly to support local charities.

If the flawless course wasn’t enough, the race is also well known for its incredible prizes! It is the most generous open water swimming event in the world… with over $100,000 in cash and random prizes! The odds to win a random prize are 1-in-5 and previous giveaways have included Blackberries, Ipads, hotel stays, coupons at local restaurants and dozens of airline tickets to premier destinations such as Miami, New York, Panama, Rome, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Chicago, London, Dublin, Rio De Janeiro, and Toronto. All finishers receive a fantastic t-shirt, a medal and goody bag filled with prizes and surprises!

Also new to the event are the addition of a 5k and 10k event along this truly amazing course. The Flowers Sea Swim is an incredible destination race and one you might want to move up a few spots on your swimming bucket list!

For more on this story and video go to: http://www.globalswimseries.com/cayman-islands-joins-gss-world-class-flowers-sea-swim/