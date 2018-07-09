Cayman Islands’ John Bodden hands McKendree verbal commitment

From Swimming World

NEW COMMIT: Hailing from the Cayman Islands, John Bodden has recently given a verbal commitment to swim for McKendree University starting in the fall of 2018.

Bodden swims for the Stingray Swim Club and is a member of the Cayman Islands National Team. He was named co-captain for the 2017 CARIFTA team, where he helped guide the Cayman Islands to a third place team finish and won the bronze medal in both the 1500 free and 200 fly.

He told Swimming World:

“I am so ready and excited to swim for McKendree University. Coach Tierney and the team are so awesome and I can’t wait to race for the Bearcats!”

His best times in SCM:

200 Fly – 2:07.56

400 Free – 3:59.98

1500 Free – 16:21.66

In SCY, those times convert to:

200 Fly – 1:54.51

500 Free – 4:33.33

1650 Free – 16:34.42

In only their second year as a program, McKendree finished fourth at the Great Lakes Valley Conference and sent five swimmers to the NCAA Men’s Division II Championships where they earned a total of four All-American honors.

When Bodden arrives on campus this fall, he will join a talented training group for his signature events that includes Throstur Bjarnason, Matija Pucarevic and Brian Baggette. Borden’s best times converted to yards all rank him in the top five on the Bearcats’ all-time record list.

