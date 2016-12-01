Cayman Islands JMU asks tour boat operators to abide by passenger limits

The Joint Marine Unit (JMU) is reminding tour boat operators of their obligation to keep their weight and passenger limits within those specified on their operators’ licenses. Overloading a boat with passengers during the busy tourist season has been noted in the past (see picture attached), which endangers public safety on the water. Now at the beginning of high season, the JMU wants to inform the boating community that it will be enforcing passenger limits.

“These limits exist for a very good reason,” said Chief Inspector Brad Ebanks, Head of Specialist Units, “because as the choppier water at this time of year already can make boats less stable; failing to adhere to passenger limits on top of this presents a clear danger to passengers and crew. Boat operators risk penalties if they do not comply with these regulations.”

Those who wish to report overloaded vessels can contact the Joint Marine Unit during regular business hours at 649-7710 or George Town Police Station anytime at 949-4222.